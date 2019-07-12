October 27, 1940 - July 10, 2019 Mr. Edgar Joseph Wall, 78 of Siloam, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Surry Co. on October 27, 1940, the son of the late Charlie and Annie Mae Wall. Mr. Wall was a member of Woodland Baptist Church and a member of the Auditorium Sunday School class. He retired from C&M Bailing Systems as a welder. His pride and joy in life was his family and he also loved working in his garden to share with his family and friends. He had a special talent for raising watermelons and pumpkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn "Bill" Wall; a sister, Joyce Burchett; and a sister-in-law, Glenda Wall. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Annie Lee Wall; two daughters, Lynn Vaden (Ricky) and Vickie George (Jack Jr.); four grandsons, Blake Vaden (Courtney), Kyle Vaden, Cory George (Jessica) and Samuel George; and four great-grandchildren, McKinley Vaden, Roman Vaden, Elijah George and Caroline George. He is also survived by his devoted sister, Jackie March (Al); a brother, Bobby Wall (Margaret); a foster brother, Dwight Holder (Debbie); and a sister-in-law, Sue Wall. Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 noon Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Woodland Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Gammons and Pastor Vic Pyles officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. following the service at Union Primitive Baptist Church, 117 Union Church Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 prior to the service at Woodland Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church or Woltz Hospice Home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
