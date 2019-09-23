December 15, 1967 - September 22, 2019 Donna Bledsoe Wall, 51, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born December 15, 1967 in Surry County to the late Douglas "Doug" Bledsoe and Mary Holland. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Van Bledsoe, and a special person, Michael Todd Simmons. Surviving are her daughters, Hannah (Jeremy) Chapman and Heather Wall, her son Justin "Curtis" (Katlin) Simmons, mother Mary (Paul) Holland, brother Gary (Angie) Bledsoe, sister Melissa (Kevin) Williams, and her beloved grandchildren Haileigh, Reagan, Lilly, and Riley. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Dobson. The family will receive friends at the home of Mary and Paul Holland Tuesday, September 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, 4841 Hemphill Drive, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27105. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wall family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 Hwy, Yadkinville, NC

