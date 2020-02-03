December 16, 1935 - February 1, 2020 Mrs. Betty DeBusk Wall, 84, of Winston-Salem, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born in Smyth County, VA on December 16, 1935, to the late David Preston and Ency Rochelle Widener DeBusk. Mrs. Wall was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Greenville, SC, but currently attended Berean Baptist Church. She was retired from Kmart with thirteen years of dedicated service. Mrs. Wall was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Gene Wall, and a brother, Fred DeBusk. Surviving are a daughter, Denise Snyder and husband Mike of Pinnacle; two sons, Rev. Randy Wall and wife Pam of Winston-Salem and Phillip Wall and wife Tammi of Belton, SC; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Bill DeBusk and wife Ruth of Winston-Salem; and three sisters: Stella Scott and husband John of Bossier City, LA, Janice Motsinger of Four Oaks, NC, and Ruby Dudley of Four Oaks, NC. A funeral service will be held 12 Noon Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by the Rev. John Byerly and Dr. Ron Baity. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Wall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

