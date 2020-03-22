Wall, Barbara Jean August 20, 1929 - March 20, 2020 Barbara Jean West Wall, 90, returned to her heavenly home on March 20, 2020 after living a full life. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her years and ultimately gave her peace. Barbara was born to the late Oscar Thomas and Margaret Lydia West, in Forsyth County on August 20, 1929. She attended Mineral Springs High School and was immersed in the Christian community that would be a constant support throughout her life. She was active in her church, Parkway Presbyterian, and committed to her family. Barbara was blessed with a large and loving family. She married Richard "Dick" Herman Wall on June 11, 1949. Together they raised six children with patience, discipline, and humility. From the very beginning, she dedicated her life to her children encouraging them to explore the beauty of the Lord. Barbara had a servant's heart. She was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small, and she had the most wonderful sense of humor. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Barbara is survived by her four daughters Vicky Lynn Myers, Barbara Ann Summerlin, Beverly Leigh Mullins (Danny), Lu Jean Wall-Jacobs; one son Eric Stephen Wall (Angela); eleven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; one son Richard Byron Wall; and her grandson, Braxton Marshall. A private family service will be held. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations, but prayers, condolences, and memories are gladly accepted at www.salemfh.com "I have fought the good fight, I have run the race, I have kept the faith." 1 Timothy 4:7

