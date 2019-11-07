Annie Lee Wall, 93, of Lawsonville, North Carolina, passed away at her home on November 6, 2019. She was an avid Christian who loved the Lord. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her sons, Bobby and Robby Bennett. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to send a special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and a special friend, Rebecca Fain. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Mountain Valley Hospice or Dan River Baptist Church of Lawsonville.

