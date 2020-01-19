March 4, 1940 - January 17, 2020 Wilma Jean Dillon Walker passed away on January 17, 2020 in Advance. She was born on March 4, 1940 to William Carl Dillon and Beulah Stanley Dillon. She attended Walkertown High School, where she played in the band, and graduated in 1958. She was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, the Martha Bell Talley Circle and was also in the choir until her health declined. Wilma also served many years with the Ladies Auxiliary with the Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Inc. Wilma and her husband, Ronald, played in the Moravian Band during Christmas with Oak Grove and Providence Moravian Churches for many years. She also served as a Dixie Classic Fair volunteer with the Fine Arts Department for 40 years. Wilma worked at Smith-Turner Vending Company and Jones Bakery for many years and was also special education assistant at Prince Ibraham Elementary School before starting her own business, The Bread Lady Bakery. She baked breads and cakes for many years out of the home before opening a store front location. She enjoyed going to Chetola Resort, traveling with her husband and loved her family and grandkids endlessly. Some of her favorite memories were the trip to Hawaii and Alaska with her husband, the outer banks and taking trips to Florida as well as all the North and South Carolina beaches. And at the drop of a hat, she was always up for taking day and weekend trips with her husband. She also enjoyed hymns from the church and older country music. Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hugh Walker. She is survived by her children: Denise Walker Pruitt (Keith), Norman Eugene Walker (Remonia), Steven Ronald Walker, and Michael Lee Walker (Dorothy); grandchildren: April F. Knight (Jason), Allie Marie Sheets (Andrew), Alicia Faith Walker, and Austin Eugene Walker; great-grandchildren: Hannah G. Knight, Hailey L. Knight, Lillian R. Sheets, and Braiden L. Sheets; and brothers Carl Wayne Dillon (Patricia) and Robert Joseph Dillon (Ilena). The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Liberty Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Walker, Wilma Jean Dillon
To send flowers to the family of Wilma Walker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 20
Funeral Service
Monday, January 20, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1548 Old Hollow Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
1548 Old Hollow Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 20
Visitation
Monday, January 20, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Liberty Baptist Church
1548 Old Hollow Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
1548 Old Hollow Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Guaranteed delivery before Wilma's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately