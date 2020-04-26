Walker, Stephen Douglas November 22, 1949 - April 21, 2020 Stephen Douglas Walker of Taylorsville passed away at Baptist Hospital on April 21, 2020 at the age of 70. Mr. Walker was born in Winston-Salem on November 22, 1949 to Ralph and Lucille Walker. He was a graduate of North Forsyth High School and Guilford College. He worked for RJR Nabisco in North Carolina and Georgia and later started his own CPA practice. He was still working part-time as a CPA at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Walker. Surviving are his beloved wife, Ann Oakley Walker; Ann's family, who he considered his own brothers and sisters (Steve & Margie Wooten, Tommy & Cathy Hendren, Donnie & Irene Smith, David & Jean Sparks), 9 nephews & nieces, and 7 great-nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his stepmother, Dot Barrett, and several much-loved cousins, including Peggy Holder. Steve enjoyed traveling, gardening, boating and being with family. The family would like to thank the staff at Baptist Hospital for their care. No service is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to local animal rescue organizations or the Winston-Salem Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

