Walker, Sandra Phillips November 22, 1944 - March 31, 2020 Michigan - Sandra Phillips Walker of Bloomfield Hills, MI, entered eternal rest on March 31, 2020. She was born November 22, 1944, in Winston-Salem, NC, to Ravon and Corinne Phillips, both of whom pre-deceased her, as did her sister, Veronica Phillips. Sandra leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Kenneth L. Walker, Sr.; two sons, Kenneth (Kenyetta) Walker, Jr., Kerry Walker and three grandchildren, all of Michigan; three sisters, Andrea Garner, Kernersville, NC, Linda (Charles) Davis, Winston-Salem, NC, Harriet Thomas, Brooklyn, NY, and a host of other family members and friends. Sandra was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church, a graduate of Paisley High School, Winston-Salem State University and Wayne State University. She was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as a number of other civic organizations. Sandra lived her "dash" as a life-long educator, a loving caregiver to the elderly, an avid golfer, a home decorator, a gourmet cook and a fashionista. She was a delight to all who knew her and will be sorely missed. Funeral services were conducted in Michigan. Online condolences may be sent to www.gilmorefunerals.com. (Gilmore) Gilmore Funeral Home 1609 North Liberty Street

