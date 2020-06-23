April 3, 1963 - June 19, 2020 Mr. Robert Steven Walker, known by friends as "PeeWee," 57, passed away June 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 3, 1963 in Forsyth County to the late Robert Harris Walker and Virginia Doris Myrick. He is survived by his loving wife, Angie, beloved daughter, Amber Lynn, sister, Debbie Lee (Robert), and brother, Scott. Steve loved hunting, fishing, and caring for his many animals. He had many close friends and enjoyed spending time with them at his home in Belews Creek. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date and will be communicated by his family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-Miller.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

