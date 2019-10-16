July 27, 1937 - October 14, 2019 Mr. R. Tracy Walker, age 82, of Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be in Mtn. Park Cemetery in Wilkesboro. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday evening at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mr. Walker was born July 27, 1937 in Wilkes County to Charles Frank. Sr. and Margie Lou Adams Walker. Mr. Walker had 30 years of public service. He served 8 years in Raleigh in the NC House of Representatives and was a Wilkes County Commissioner for 18 years. He also served on the Wilkes County School Board for 4 years. He was retired personnel manager at Chatham Manufacturing and a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church and First Light Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Thomas Walker, and a brother, Charles Frank Walker, Jr. (Pee-Wee). He is survived by his wife, Nena Watkins Walker of the home, two sons, Randy Walker and wife Shannon of Wilkesboro and Kirk Walker and wife Kim of North Wilkesboro, four grandchildren, Chad Walker and wife Megan, Caitlin Walker, Brandon Walker and wife Ashley and Whitney Nolan and husband Chris and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Light Church, P.O. Box 2071, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com. Reins-Sturdivant PO Box 1428, 270 Armory Road, N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659
