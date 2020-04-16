April 16, 1925 - April 12, 2020 Myra Elizabeth West "Nana" Walker, 94, of Kernersville, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord on April 12, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Myra will be interred beside her beloved husband Clarence, in the Union Grove Baptist Church cemetery in a private service on Thursday, April 16, 2020, officiated by ministers Steve Roberson and Neal Eller, Sr. A Celebration of Life Service will be held to honor Myra when it is safe for family and friends to gather again. Details will be announced at a later time. A native of Forsyth County, Myra was the daughter of the late Eva M. Beeson and T. Clarence West. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clarence S. Walker, sisters, Marie Walker and Macy Beeson, and brothers, T. C. West, Jr. and Ted West. Myra grew up on a farm in Oak Ridge and graduated from Summerfield High School. She was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church for over 73 years, where she served faithfully on the Women's Missionary Union, the Bereavement Committee, sang in the Choir as long as her health allowed, and led the fund-raising for the Arbor building at the church. Myra also loved cooking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She especially cherished the time taking care of her granddaughter, Chloe, as a small child and, as she grew, teaching her to cook and sharing family stories. Myra worked for many years at Adams Millis and retired from AMP Incorporated. Survivors include her beloved son, Darrell, and daughter-in-law, Annette, and her precious granddaughter, Chloe, in addition to many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Dr. and Mrs. William Kelly, Myra's devoted caregivers Betty, Zanell, Terri and Samantha and the staff at Countryside Manor and Carriage House in addition to family and friends, who provided special care and treasured visits during her illness. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the General Fund or Children's Fund at Union Grove Baptist Church, 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, North Carolina, 27310. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
