Walker, John Edward "Ed" January 30, 1937 - May 9, 2020 Mr. John Edward "Ed" Walker, 83, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Wilkes Co. on January 30, 1937, the son of the late William Norman Walker and Frances Bertha Royal Walker. Ed retired from N.C. Department of Transportation and loved working in his garden. He was a faithful member of Woodland Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Watchman Sunday School Class. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Thompson Walker; and two brothers, Ransom "R.D." Walker and Ralph Walker. Ed is survived by his daughter, Susan Willette (Gary); two grandsons, Andrew Tuttle (Kristin) and Charlie Tuttle; a great-granddaughter, Skylar Marie Tuttle; a sister, Susie Haynes; two brothers, Ray Walker and Jim Walker; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A private graveside service will be conducted at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

