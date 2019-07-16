March 2, 1953 - July 13, 2019 MOCKSVILLE Mrs. Jayne Freeman Walker, 66, passed away July 13, 2019, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jayne was born on March 2, 1953, in Gainesville, TX, the fourth of four children, to the late Sylvan and Clotilde Adair Freeman. She lived in numerous states in her lifetime, including Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Kansas and North Carolina. Jayne was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Mocksville and participated in many areas of the church. Jayne's passion was children and families. She was diligent in building family relationships and blended her families with love and grace. She graduated from Texas Women's University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in Family Studies and started the Family Ministries Team at FUMC, along with teaching multiple parenting and family faith classes. She was also very involved with children of all ages, whether being an active volunteer in the public school system, working with students in adult high school and GED programs at Davidson County Community College, or working with youth through the Davie Community Youth Choir and other programs. Jayne was loved by all that knew her, and demonstrated her strong faith in everything that she did. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 28 years, John David Walker of the home; two daughters, Erin (Nathan) Foil of Mocksville and Emily (David) Little of Huntersville; step-daughter Robyn (Kelly) Burns and step-son Sean (Jill) Walker, both of Lavon, TX; siblings Sylvia McDaniel (Bobby) of Gainesville, TX, Alvin Freeman and Bill Freeman (Rae), both of Marietta, OK; grandchildren, Cole Walker, Dalton Burns, Ryder Burns, Kennedy Walker, Kaitlyn Foil, Patrick Foil, Carson Walker, Xander Little and Amelia Jayne Little; many special nieces and nephews; and special friends Harry, Ame and Becky Little of Mocksville. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Glenn L. Myers, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the Family Ministries Team of FUMC in her memory; 310 N. Main Street, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Home 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028
