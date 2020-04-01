March 9, 1933 - March 30, 2020 ADVANCEMr. Jack Everette Walker, 87, of Redland Road, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home. Mr. Walker was born on March 9, 1933, in Davie County to the late Eddie Green Walker and Lula Mae Tutterow Walker. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He retired from Ingersoll Rand in Mocksville, and had previously worked at the Cooleemee Cotton Mill. Mr. Walker was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Advance. He enjoyed working in the yard, along with gardening in order to share his vegetables with friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Christine Beauchamp Walker and Doris Cook Walker; and 10 siblings, Ed (Ham) Walker, Johnson (Johnny) Walker, James Walker, Sam Walker, Mildred Latham, Aileen Cartner, Pauline Sink, Janie Koontz, Betty Grissom, and Pearl Poindexter. Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Walker Bailey and husband, Allen Todd Bailey; a grandson, Braxton Ryan Bailey, all of Advance; a sister, Gail Kelly and husband Jimmy Kelly of Mocksville; devoted next-door neighbors and in-laws, Robert and Carolyn Cook Cornelius; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be conducted in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Advance, with Rev. Chuck Baker officiating. A public memorial service will be conducted at a later date. The family requests that you visit Eaton Funeral Home to pay your respects to Mr. Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 321 Redland Road, Advance, NC 27006, or to a charitable organization of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028

