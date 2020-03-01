October 15, 1926 - February 27, 2020 On February 27, 2020, our beloved, Edith Davis Walker, age 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born October 15, 1926 in Yadkin County to the late Leonard and Nannie Coram Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clyde Davis and sister, Josie Childress. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Boonville, North Carolina. Mrs. Walker loved watching the UNC Tarheels play basketball, she had a great love of animals, and she dearly loved spending time with her family and friends. In her younger years, she enjoyed singing and listening to bluegrass music. Edith was a care giver at heart, as she took care of her father, and sister for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Blazer and son, Steve (Bonita) Walker; grandchildren, Tripp (Jennifer) Blazer, Meredith (Willie) Dixon; great-grandchildren, Cameron Mitchell Blazer, Brandon Grimes, and Dallas Dixon, and K9 companion Maggie Blazer. Edith will be missed dearly by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be conducted in the Gentry Family Chapel at 2:00 PM following the visitation. Burial will follow at Charity Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, especially Kim for the loving care shown to Edith and her family. Memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC, 27055

