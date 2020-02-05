October 23, 1936 - February 4, 2020 Mr. David Kimbrough Walker, 83, died at Forsyth Medical Center on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. David was a member of at Pine Chapel Moravian Church, and was retired from Hanes Hosiery/Sara Lee. David was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Everhart Walker. He is survived by his son, Davie Wilson Sechrist. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn E. Pardon and brother-in-law, Ralph Pardon; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. Many thanks to the staff at Bermuda Commons for all the care they provided. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Service information
3:00PM
3250 High Point Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
1:30PM-2:30PM
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
