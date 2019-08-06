March 23, 1934 - August 4, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Bobby Edgar Walker, 85, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Trinity Glen Nursing and Rehab. Bobby was born on March 23, 1934 in Forsyth County to Willie and Wilner Hart Walker. He was a graduate of Robert B. Glenn High School and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where he was involved in the Children's Ministry for over 35 years. He was a member of the Gospel Light Men's Trio and the original Glenn Melody Four. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Walker; five siblings, Virginia, Drewy, Billy, Cheryl, and Gary. Surviving are his son, David Walker (Sally) of Winston-Salem; wife, Rita Sides-Walker; a step-son, Michael Sides (Dawn); a stepdaughter, Michelle Hailey (Ron); five stepgrandchildren, Caleb, Hannah, Abigail, and Timothy Sides, and Devan Hailey; two brothers, Charles Walker (Peggy), and W.M. Walker; and sister, Janice Jarrett (Robert). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate, Rev. David Fulp and Rev. Tim Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Trinity Glen for their loving care of Bobby during his time there. Memorials may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church-Bus Ministry, 890 Walkertown-Guthrie Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. (www.hayworth-miller.com)

