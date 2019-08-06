March 23, 1934 - August 4, 2019 KERNERSVILLE Bobby Edgar Walker, 85, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Trinity Glen Nursing and Rehab. Bobby was born on March 23, 1934 in Forsyth County to Willie and Wilner Hart Walker. He was a graduate of Robert B. Glenn High School and was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church, where he was involved in the Children's Ministry for over 35 years. He was a member of the Gospel Light Men's Trio and the original Glenn Melody Four. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Walker; five siblings, Virginia, Drewy, Billy, Cheryl, and Gary. Surviving are his son, David Walker (Sally) of Winston-Salem; wife, Rita Sides-Walker; a step-son, Michael Sides (Dawn); a stepdaughter, Michelle Hailey (Ron); five stepgrandchildren, Caleb, Hannah, Abigail, and Timothy Sides, and Devan Hailey; two brothers, Charles Walker (Peggy), and W.M. Walker; and sister, Janice Jarrett (Robert). A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate, Rev. David Fulp and Rev. Tim Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 6, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Trinity Glen for their loving care of Bobby during his time there. Memorials may be made to the Gospel Light Baptist Church-Bus Ministry, 890 Walkertown-Guthrie Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. (www.hayworth-miller.com)
Most Popular
-
Cold case arrest: Surry man charged in 1980 rape and murder of 14-year-old girl
-
Cason, Kelly M.
-
Walkertown lawyer and onetime leader of white supremacist group is accused of mishandling client money
-
'The Bachelorette' went into overtime. And Tyler Cameron, the former Wake Forest QB, got the win.
-
New superintendent for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools expected to be named Wednesday
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately