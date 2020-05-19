May 30, 1928 - May 18, 2020 Mrs. Artie Andes Cunningham Walker, 91, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born in Mercer County, WV on May 30, 1928 to A.C. Cunningham and Bessie McKinney Cunningham. In 1954, Artie married the love of her life, Conrad Barger Walker, Jr. They resided in Beckley, WV during this time but then later relocated to Roanoke, VA. Artie was a homemaker and a nursery school teacher and Conrad worked for an auto parts company. When their daughter, Anna-Marie was in middle school, they moved to Vinton, VA where Conrad became owner and operator of NAPA Store, Vinton Auto Parts. Artie and Conrad were members of several car clubs in the area. They enjoyed many summers at Ocean Lakes Family Campground in Myrtle Beach, SC with Anna-Marie, Tom, and James. Once Conrad sold the store, he and Artie moved to northern Davidson County to be near their family. One of their greatest joys was watching their grandson, James, receive many awards, graduate high school and college, become a husband, and later become a father. Although they had been long time members of Vinton Baptist Church, they joined Friedberg Moravian Church, where they enjoyed listening to their son-in-law, Tom, play tuba in the church band. When their health declined, Anna-Marie hired 24-hour caregivers to keep them in their own home. They were both able to stay in their homes until their last hospitalizations. Artie was loved by so many and will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Conrad Barger Walker, Jr.; brothers, Chesley, Kesley, and Denver Cunningham; and sister, Marie Underwood. Surviving are her daughter, Anna-Marie Walker Abbott and husband, Thomas D. Abbott, MD; grandson, James Walker Abbott and wife, Katy Abbott; great-grandson, Walker Thomas Abbott; sister, Gaye Lusk; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at Friedberg Moravian Church with The Rev. Jimmy Newsome officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Cherries is back, and Clemmons customers are keeping it busy
-
Are we ready for more reopening? No, says Baptist Health expert.
-
No fall break for UNCG and NC A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately