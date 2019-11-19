January 8, 1964 - November 14, 2019 Anna Wilson Walker, lifelong resident of Winston-Salem, passed away November 14, 2019. Anna was born January 8, 1964 to Randolph Miller Wilson and Anne Wilson (Cookie). Anna forever loved singing at Higher Ground. She had a passion for cooking and entertaining. Anna enjoyed traveling and was fortunate to have seen many parts of the world. Through the years, she never missed an opportunity to volunteer for any actitivies/events her children were part of. More than anything, Anna enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Gene Paul Walker, Jr.; sons Wilson (Sherri); Ryan (Abby); grandson Joey Chaney; mother Cookie Wilson; sisters Paige Dillon; Millie Wilson; mother-in-law Dewilla Walker; sister-in-law Sheila Padgett (Nick). A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 30 at 11:30 at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Immediately following the service, all are invited to the home of Paige Dillon, Plymouth Ave., Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Tabor United Methodisr Church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church of Winston-Salem or charity of donor's choice.
