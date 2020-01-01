April 18, 1929 - December 31, 2019 Mr. William "Adrian" Wagoner, 90, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. Mr. Wagoner was born in Forsyth County to the late Sant and Annie Wagoner on April 18, 1929. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended faithfully until his health declined. Adrian was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was the owner of Trends for Men and a barber for over thirty-five years. He also worked for Bowen Town & Country Furniture until his retirement, then worked for Wal-Mart as a greeter. Along with his parents, William is preceded in death by six brothers and sisters; great-granddaughter, Bailey Ann Lentz. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marie Wagoner; son, Phil Wagoner and wife Pat; granddaughter, Ashley Lentz and husband Jimmy; two great-grandchildren, Bristol and James Lentz. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek, with Pastor Al Fausch officiating. Family will receive friends 12:451:45 PM. Entombment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Clemmons Memorial Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Wagoner, William Adrian
