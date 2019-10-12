August 3, 1928 - October 9, 2019 Boonville Mr. Reece Monroe Wagoner, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at SECU Hospice Home of Yadkin. Mr. Reece was born August 3, 1928 in Yadkin County to Noah and Bessie Rae Wagoner. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War and was a retired farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wagoner was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Lou Smoot Wagoner, and a brother, Gray Wagoner. He is survived by two sons, Rohn (Cobey) Wagoner and Todd (Kelly) Wagoner; two grandchildren, Philip (Emily) Wagoner and Kristine Wagoner; one great-grandchild, Joyce Little; and one sister, Angeline Allen. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, October 14, 2019 at West Yadkin Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Lisa Saunders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mtn. Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Mtn. Valley Hospice for the loving care given to Mr. Wagoner. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wagoner family.
