May 6, 1929 - February 4, 2020 Mr. Harold Lee Wagoner, age 90, of Elkin passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Wagoner was born May 6, 1929 in Yadkin County to Grady Lee and Ina Mae Helton Wagoner. Mr. Wagoner was a graduate of West Yadkin High School, attended UNC Chapel Hill and was an avid Tar Heels fan. He was a member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church and for many years served as the secretary-treasurer for West Elkin Baptist Church. Mr. Wagoner was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Cedarbrook Country Club. He was a veteran of the North Carolina National Guard in Elkin where he served for 9 years and attained the rank of Sergeant. He was the owner of Wagoner's Men's Store from 1949 -1994 and was member of the Menswear Association of the Carolinas and the Elkin Merchants Association. Mr. Wagoner served as an Elkin Town Commissioner, was a past president of the Elkin-Jonesville Lion's Club, and a past board member of the Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Billie Jo Alexander Wagoner. Survivors include: wife, Dorla H. Wagoner of the home; son, Peegie Wagoner and wife Patricia of State Road; daughters, Gina Brendle of Elkin, Amy Mickle of Elkin; stepdaughters, Cathy Cockerham of Elkin, Vickie Lapp and husband Rob of Wilmington, Tammy Smith and husband Steve of Georgia; sister, Pat Brown of Mocksville; grandchildren, Ashley, Daniyel, Sydney, Will, Mark, Michael, Lauren, Matthew; step-grandchildren, Kate, Stephen, Ithyn, Halley, Madison; great-grandchildren, Emma, Oliver, Parker, Katie, Abbigail, Kaitlyn, Ryan, McKayla, Brianna, and Bailey Grace. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Church, 118 N. Elkin Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Terry Phillips and Bill Frye, Jr., for their many years of friendship and the staff of Forsyth Medical Center for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
