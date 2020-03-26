January 22, 1937 - March 24, 2020 Mrs. Annette Faye Crater Wagoner, 83, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born January 22, 1937 in Forsyth County to Ruth Lashmit Crater and Coy S. Crater. Mrs. Wagoner was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Wagoner. Surviving are a daughter, Natalie Bowers (Greg) of Pilot Mountain; two grandchildren, Chris Bowers (Tracy) and Carla Bowers Petrillo (Jim); four great-grandchildren, Hunter Bowers, Haley Bowers, Aaron Reese and Nicholas Petrillo; two sisters, Linda Smith of Clemmons and Doris Moore and two brothers, Terry Crater of Winston-Salem and Richard Crater of Advance. A private graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. David Merritt officiating. The family would like to thank the staff at Universal Health Care of King for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

