Winston-Salem - Juanita Wagner, 86, passed at her residence on June 1, 2020. Home Going Celebration will be 1:00 pm Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Gates Zion Grounds, Midway, NC, with Interment at Church Cemetery. (Gilmore)

