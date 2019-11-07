March 17, 1946 - November 4, 2019 Mr. James Ronald Wagner, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Mr. Wagner was born in Forsyth County to Guy Hancock and Mildred Whitaker Wagner on March 17, 1946. He was a lifelong member of Oaklawn Baptist Church. James was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country in the Vietnam conflict in the infantry. He retired from RJ Reynolds with over 35 years of loyal service. He was a member of Triangle Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years. James was very devoted to his wife during her prolonged illness. He was preceded in death by his mother and wife, Carol Simmons Wagner. James is survived by his father, Guy Hancock; daughters, Angela Gordy (Tom); Jamie Wagner (Gena); grandchildren, Corey; Shelby; Cierra and Mason; brother, Mike Hancock (Robin). A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jay Boyce officiating. The VFW Memorial Honor Guard will provide military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Clemmons Post 9010, c/o Honor Guard, P.O. Box 601, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

