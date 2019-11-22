October 20, 1930 - November 19, 2019 Mrs. Peggy Lou Shields Waggoner passed away peacefully at Salemtowne's Babcock Health Care Center in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after a long, gracefully lived life. She was born October 20, 1930 to Paul McKinley Shields and Elsie Spainhour Shields in Winston Salem. Peggy lived at the Children's Home in Winston-Salem until graduating from RJ Reynolds High School in 1949. She graduated from Pfeiffer Junior College in 1951, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1989 where she received degrees in Music and a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education. She retired from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in 1994 after 23 years of employment. Peggy was an active member of Love's United Methodist Church where she contributed her musical talents in the Sanctuary Choir, substitute organist, hand bells, Sunday school classes, children's ministries, and special events. She was a member of the Western NC Conference of United Methodist Women and volunteered on many committees throughout the church. Peggy was also active in the Walkertown Community serving "Meals on Wheels", Walkertown Garden Club, Friends of the Library, and GED education instructor. Peggy loved gardening, crafts, sewing, and socializing. She was a dearly loved wife and mother, adored grandmother, and cherished friend. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, William Edwin (Ed) Waggoner, and her daughter, Patti Waggoner Griffin. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn W. Gotschalk and husband Robert of Sanford, NC; and three grandchildren, William Griffin of Wilmington, NC, and Kaitlin and Emily Gotschalk of Sanford, NC. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday immediately followed by funeral at 2:00 pm in Smith Saal Chapel in Salemtowne Retirement Community, 190 Moravian Way Winston-Salem, NC 27106. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossnore School and Children's Home, 1001 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately