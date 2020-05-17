April 13, 1956 - May 10, 2020 Barbara Ellen Vroom, 64, of Clemmons, passed away at home on in the evening of May 10th, Mother's Day, with her husband and sister at her side. She bravely battled cancer for 18 years, never complaining and always downplaying the difficulty she lived with. Barbara was born to John and Margaret Swartz in Pittsburgh. Barbara graduated from Greens Farm Academy in Westport CT, and Western Connecticut State University where she met her husband Russ. She earned a degree in Finance, graduating with honors and working as a Manager at Connecticut National Bank. Barbara and Russ were married in 1986 and lived in Bethel, CT. Russ called Barbara "little b" or just "b," and she called him "R." Her first child Sarah came in 1988, and Barbara wanted to be a dedicated full-time mom. Daughter Laura followed in 1992 and the family moved to Clemmons in 1996. Her 2 daughters, Sarah Blackburn of Clemmons, and Laura Vroom of New York City were her greatest joy and they were at mom's side on Mother's Day to bring a smile to her face. Barbara's mom, Maggie Swartz of Clemmons and her sister Rebecca Lovalvo of Redding, Ct., spent the last weeks helping Russ care for her day and night. Barbara's son in law, George Blackburn, whom Barbara called a "treasure," was also with her Sunday, as was Rebecca's husband Dave Lovalvo. Also left to cherish Barbara's memory is her sister in law Kym Stendahl of Newtown, CT., and her nieces Alyssa and Kelly Stendahl. Barbara was preceded in death by her father John Swartz who lived in Clemmons with Maggie. Barbara's first passion was doing everything she could for her family and friends. She wanted to be as involved as she could in her daughters' lives. She wanted to be their helper, encourager, share her wisdom, and hear about everything going on in their lives. She loved spending time with her mom and keeping close to her precious sister Becky, who she called her "angel." She was a talented cook and loved finding new recipes, even after she was unable to eat herself due to her illness. She also loved the family pets Riley, Mika, Little boy, Schatze and Milo. Barbara was a beautiful, gentle, selfless lady with a calming sweet voice and a warm laugh. She was a good musician who played piano and violin, and she loved singing in her church's choirs most recently at Clemmons Presbyterian Church. She loved beach trips to Pawleys island and recently to the family's lake house in Mooresville. We will all cherish the sweet memories of our "b." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Susan G. Komen. No services are scheduled at this time.
