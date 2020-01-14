September 24, 1938 - January 12, 2020 Ralph Wayne Voss, 81, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Jan. 12, 2020. He was born on Sept. 24, 1938 to Hobart Reid Voss and Deamie Garner Voss in Stokes County. Ralph proudly served in the US Army. He worked for Western Electric for eleven years, then went on to work for R.J. Reynolds, retiring with thirty years of dedicated service. Ralph devoutly attended Arrington Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Among his many interests were gospel and country music, basketball, dancing and croquet. A huge NASCAR fan, Ralph attended races whenever he could. With a humble, friendly spirit, Ralph won many friends and admirers. He could easily make people laugh with his quick wit and dry humor. More than anything, Ralph was a devoted husband and family man. His family will always remember him as an angel and the "cream of the crop." In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Voss and Calvin Voss; and sister, Carolyn Styers. Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Elizabeth "Lib" Sides Voss; daughter, Vicki Parks and her husband, Paul of Beaufort, NC; granddaughter, Miranda Poole; sister, Dorothy Pratt of Pinnacle, NC; brothers, Harold Voss and his wife Joan of King, NC, and Joe Voss and his wife, Elizabeth of Dobson, NC; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Ronnie J. Voss and Rev. Doug McGee officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Arrington Heights Free Will Baptist Church, 455 Freewill Circle, Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Voss, Ralph Wayne
