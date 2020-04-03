July 7, 1954 - April 1, 2020 Mrs. Joan Carol Timmons Voss, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Forsyth County on July 7, 1954 to Johnnie Sanford and Ruth Terry Timmons. Joan loved to travel and enjoyed listening to gospel music. She was employed with Piedmont Federal Savings Bank for the last 42 years. Joan was also previously a consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband, Terry Wayne Voss in 2016. Left to cherish her memory are two brothers, Harold Timmons (wife, Barbara) and Terry Timmons (wife, Donna); one stepdaughter, Tammy Dotson (husband, Doug); one granddaughter, Shanna Hollars (husband, Caleb); one great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Hollars; and special friends, Jerry Brown and Judy Pegram. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, a private graveside service to accommodate only family will be held at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Tim Wolfe officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

