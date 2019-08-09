August 7, 1944 - August 5, 2019 Lydia Carol Sheets VonCannon, age 74, died Monday, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home surrounded by her family following an extended illness. She was born August 7, 1944 in Baltimore, Maryland to Neva Cardwell Sheets and Hampton James Sheets. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 52 years, Donald Milton VonCannon, her daughter, Michelle Grey VonCannon, of Raleigh, North Carolina and two grandsons, Charles Hampton Maxham and Carter Greyson Maxham, also of Raleigh. Carol grew up in Greensboro, NC where she graduated from Greensboro Senior High School, having been inducted into the National Honor Society and was a three-year varsity cheerleader. She later attended Meredith College in Raleigh for two years and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology. Upon graduation she worked for the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland until she returned to North Carolina to get married. She and Don lived in Winston-Salem their entire married life except for two years in Greensboro. While in Winston-Salem, she worked for the Department of Social Services, Integon Corporation and Home Federal Savings and Loan. Her last 17 years of employment were with Chicago Title Insurance Company where she was the human resources administrator for their 16 NC offices. She developed the statewide, approved attorney program for the company and was named assistant vice president, receiving the Circle of Excellence Award at the company's 2002 national meeting in Las Vegas. Carol was an active and faithful member of Knollwood Baptist Church where she served as deacon, church moderator, chair of the Stewardship Committee, chair of the Senior Adult Committee, chair of the Mission Commission and on various other committees and teams. She was a member of the Searchers Sunday School Class. Carol was also active in the community, volunteering over the years at the St. Paul's Kids' Café tutoring program, Meals on Wheels, the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County. She made two mission trips with the Ardmore-Knollwood Medical Mission Team, to Mexico and Peru, where she fitted individuals with eyeglasses. One of the great passions she and Don shared was their love of travel. They visited nearly every state in the U.S., as well as visiting Europe, Peru including Machu Picchu, the Panama Canal, Greece, Egypt and many other places. They were especially fond of the US Southwest and Santorini, Greece. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kenneth Alton Sheets and Ronald Hampton Sheets. She will be remembered for her ready smile and gracious hospitality to all with whom she came in contact. She was a loving and much-loved wife, daughter, mother and grandmother enjoying nothing more than spending time with her family. A private interment for the immediate family will be held in the Knollwood Memorial Garden followed by a memorial service conducted by Dr. Bob Setzer at Knollwood Baptist Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends during a reception at the church following the service. Memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church, Trellis Supportive Care at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home or the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Greensboro. The family would like to thank the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Dr. Hermes Hernandez and the Novant Health Forsyth Hospital staff of the 5th floor Intermediate Critical Care Unit, Dr. Patty Zekan and the staff of the Novant Health Cancer Center, and the many other medical professionals that have helped Carol through the past four years. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
