September 25, 1974 - September 11, 2019 Joshua Ethan Vogler, 44, of Pinnacle, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019. He was born September 25, 1974, in Forsyth County. Josh was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Otis and Virginia Chambers. He is survived by his daughter, Myrna Vogler; his mother, Sharon Vogler; his sister, Stacy Simpson (Robert); his ex-wife, Kimberly Amos; and his father, Jack Vogler. Josh enjoyed a career in electronics repair, a skill he was proficient in from a young age. He also enjoyed studying history, with the Civil War being his favorite topic to study. Josh enjoyed spending his evenings talking with friends on his HAM and CB radios going by the handle "Road Warrior". A graveside service will be conducted 3:00 PM, Monday, September 16 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Pastor Skip Furrow officiating. The family request casual dress for the service. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045

