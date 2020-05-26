Advance - E. Eugene Vogler, 93, passed away on May 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 26th at 11am at Advance UMC Cemetery. He will be lying in state on Monday, May 25th from 4-6pm at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons.

To plant a tree in memory of E. Vogler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

