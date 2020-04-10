October 8, 1957 - April 8, 2020 Ms. Brenda Kay Tuttle Vogler entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home following a long battle with lung disease. She was born in Forsyth County on October 8, 1957, to the late Robert Tuttle and Lois Fine Tuttle Golding. She graduated from East Forsyth with the class of 1975. Kay had a fighting spirit and loved cooking, gardening, going to the beach, her cats and dogs, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Kay was preceded in death by her father, loving mother and best friend Lois Golding, uncles and aunts, Hollis Fine, Jr. (Addie Fine), Ed Fine, Bobby Fine, Francis Hammock, Keith Fine, and Fred Fine, Sr., and several close family members. She is survived by her life partner, Johnny Catlett; son, Jason Vogler (Crissa Deatherage); brothers, Rickey Tuttle and Danny Tuttle (David Napier); stepfather, Curtis Golding; aunts, Peggy Fine (Bobby Fine) and Ruth Fine (Keith Fine); cousins; and friends, Raybon and Donna Hicks and Robert and Debra Ashby. Due to public health concerns, a memorial celebration of life will be conducted at a future date when the true spirit of celebration can be enjoyed by all. In lieu of memorials, the family asks that people save their resources during these trying times. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
Forsyth cases of COVID-19 near 100
-
Police tentatively ID human remains found near house in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately