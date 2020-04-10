October 8, 1957 - April 8, 2020 Ms. Brenda Kay Tuttle Vogler entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home following a long battle with lung disease. She was born in Forsyth County on October 8, 1957, to the late Robert Tuttle and Lois Fine Tuttle Golding. She graduated from East Forsyth with the class of 1975. Kay had a fighting spirit and loved cooking, gardening, going to the beach, her cats and dogs, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Kay was preceded in death by her father, loving mother and best friend Lois Golding, uncles and aunts, Hollis Fine, Jr. (Addie Fine), Ed Fine, Bobby Fine, Francis Hammock, Keith Fine, and Fred Fine, Sr., and several close family members. She is survived by her life partner, Johnny Catlett; son, Jason Vogler (Crissa Deatherage); brothers, Rickey Tuttle and Danny Tuttle (David Napier); stepfather, Curtis Golding; aunts, Peggy Fine (Bobby Fine) and Ruth Fine (Keith Fine); cousins; and friends, Raybon and Donna Hicks and Robert and Debra Ashby. Due to public health concerns, a memorial celebration of life will be conducted at a future date when the true spirit of celebration can be enjoyed by all. In lieu of memorials, the family asks that people save their resources during these trying times. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

