Vogel, Mary Elizabeth Hallawell January 29, 1919 - April 30, 2020 Mary Elizabeth Hallawell Vogel, 101, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Winston-Salem. She was born on January 29, 1919 in Osgood, IN to Mary and Walter Hallawell. She graduated from Oberlin College and worked at Lubrizol Corp. in Cleveland, OH where she met her husband of 56 years, Paul. Mary is survived by their son, William Vogel and his wife Judith of Atlanta, GA and daughter Susan Sevin and husband Philippe of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Christopher Vogel (Jenny), Kevin Vogel (Mallory), Jennifer Teller (Kerby), Natalie Sevin, Carol Sevin (Jared), and Olivier Sevin and seven great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
