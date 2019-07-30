March 28, 1925 - July 27, 2019 LaDotta Stringfellow Vlastakis, 94, of Clemmons passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Trinity Elms. She was born March 28, 1925 in Beebe, AR to David Frank and Dora Etta Vardell Stringfellow. Ladotta was a member of Clemmons United Methodist Church. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband and was an avid bridge player. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Michael George Vlastakis, on October 7, 1992 and by a son, Michael George Vlastakis, Jr. Surviving are a son, Kirk Vlastakis and wife, Rev. Catherine Vlastakis, of Raleigh, NC; 3 grandchildren, Kristin Vlastakis Howell and husband, Evan and their children, Nathan, Jack and Olivia of Cary, NC, Caitlin Vlastakis Smith and husband, Mitchell and their children, Hazel and Everette of Raleigh, NC and Brian Michael Vlastakis and wife, Joanne of Reading, England. A graveside service be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Paula Northrup officiating. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
