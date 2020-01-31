Winston-Salem - Kenneth R. Vitting 72, passed away at his home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel.
Kenneth R. Vitting
