September 21, 2019 Mary Louise Vitez of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at her home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born on March 5th in Summerhill, PA to the late Elmer F. and Matilda Conrad Berschneider. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Winder and brother, Joseph Berschneider. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Andrew G. Vitez; son, Scott Vitez of Charlotte; daughter, Robin Vitez of Winston-Salem; and sister, Beverly Zeiler of Johnstown, PA as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary Lou retired from Rike Wrecking Co., Inc. after more than 30 years of service as the company book-keeper. She also worked for Belk at Hanes Mall for over 10 years in the China Department. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Winston-Salem for over 45 years, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 AM, with Father Carl Zdancewicz presiding. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26th from 5-6 PM at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, W-S, NC 27103. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations in Mary Lou's memory: Catholic Charities, 1612 East 14th Street NE, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The Vitez family would like to thank the staff at Bayada Home Health Care and Trellis Supportive Care for the wonderful care that they provided to Mary Lou. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
