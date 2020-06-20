Viars, Brenda McCuiston August 11, 1944 - June 16, 2020 Mrs. Brenda McCuiston Viars, 75, of Advance, NC, transitioned to eternal life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Brenda was born on August 11, 1944 in Winston-Salem, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Fronia McCuiston; daughter, Sabrina Dawn Barker; and siblings, Mickey Hind, Jerry McCuiston, Dot Connor, Dennis McCuiston, and Evalena Schmidt. Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Robert Viars; sons, Derrick Barker and Chad Viars; daughters, Kim (James) Drye and Denise (Marc) Easter; grandchildren, Seth (Christy) Barker, Jessica (Zack) Schumacher, Brandon Drye, Karlee and Kenzee Easter, Kaitlin, Justin, and Breana Viars; brother, JC (Glenda) McCuiston; sister, Dorene Hendrix; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the family home. Flowers may be sent to Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
