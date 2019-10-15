March 24, 1934 - October 13, 2019 Mr. Kenneth Gray Vestal, Sr., 85, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1934 in Forsyth Co. the son of the late Robah Lee Vestal and Ruth Ann Miller Vestal. Mr. Vestal was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville and was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 35 years of service. He was a past member of Rural Hall Volunteer Fire Department and a former board member of North Forsyth Little League. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gray Vestal; and a son, Steven Ray Vestal. He is survived by two sons, Randy Gray Vestal and Kenneth Gray Vestal, Jr.; and a sister, Patricia Farmer. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Pastor T. Welch and Rev. Eddie Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 Wednesday evening at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Tags

Load entries