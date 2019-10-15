March 24, 1934 - October 13, 2019 Mr. Kenneth Gray Vestal, Sr., 85, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1934 in Forsyth Co. the son of the late Robah Lee Vestal and Ruth Ann Miller Vestal. Mr. Vestal was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville and was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. with 35 years of service. He was a past member of Rural Hall Volunteer Fire Department and a former board member of North Forsyth Little League. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gray Vestal; and a son, Steven Ray Vestal. He is survived by two sons, Randy Gray Vestal and Kenneth Gray Vestal, Jr.; and a sister, Patricia Farmer. Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Pastor T. Welch and Rev. Eddie Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 Wednesday evening at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Dementia patients were filmed fighting, with staff egging them on at Winston-Salem assisted living center, state alleges. 3 face charges.
-
Former church leader accused of stealing $268,000 from Grace Presbyterian and more than $100,000 from IRAs
-
Three Forsyth County men indicted in murder of Rural Hall man found in dumpster
-
2 charged after SUV runs into group of people early Saturday in Greensboro, killing 1 and injuring 5
-
Both West Forsyth and East Forsyth went into Friday's game undefeated. The game came down to the final possession.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Enter our trivia contest for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Taste of the Twin City cooking event!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately