January 13, 1939 - April 28, 2020 East Bend Shelby Wooten Vestal, 81, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4-7, went home to live with her Lord and Savior on April 28, 2020. She was born January 13, 1939 in Yadkin County to the late Pride and Lola Wall Wooten. Shelby loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was faithful to her church, playing the piano since the age of 16 and serving on many committees within the church. She also loved baking and cooking for her family and many others along the way. She was preceded in death by a sister, Gaynell Doub; brothers, Trasker B. Wooten, Thomas Wooten, and Glendon Wooten. She is survived by her children, Terry (Pam) Vestal, Paula (Sid) Dezern, Scarlet (Terry) Matthews, Mickey (Ruth) Vestal; grandchildren, Joni (Jon) Allgood, Derek (Brittany) Vestal, Abby (Greg) Pronti, Samuel Dezern, Heather (Philip) McDowell, Cody (Alicia) Matthews, Robert (Kate) Matthews, Shannon (Ryan) Lawrence, Jayme (John) Kirk; great-grandchildren, Xander and Addie Allgood, Kali Dezern, Cora Pronti, Davis and Story McDowell, Hudson Matthews, M.J. Matthews, Carrigan and Noah Lawrence, Cooper and Cade Kirk; sister, Vergie Mathis; brothers, Leon (Margaret) Wooten, Samuel (Patricia) Wooten; sisters-in-law, Nancy Wooten, Ruth Wooten, Mary Wooten; brother and sisters-in-law, Jane and Donnie Cooper, Alton and Emogene Vestal; many special nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church. Shelby will be available for viewing on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday, May 1, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. A special thank you to Edna Matthews and Alice Watts for all the loving care given to our Mom since last August. A very special thank you to Dr. Sonya R. Cates for all the faith and strength you saw in our Mom. Thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice and Yadkin Nursing Care Center for all the love shown to our Mom. Memorials can be made to Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3541 Smithtown Road, East Bend, NC 27018 or SECU Hospice Care Center, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or in honor of our mother, bake someone a pie or cake and share Mom's love of baking for others. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Vestal family. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
Most Popular
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after six seasons
-
'This is not the flu' — Winston-Salem woman talks about difficult road to recovery from COVID-19
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately