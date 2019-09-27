July 14, 1924 - September 25, 2019 Mrs. Rosa Viola Pruitt Vestal, 95, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born July 14, 1924 in Surry County to the late Thomas B. Pruitt and Bessie Hodges Pruitt. Mrs. Vestal retired from Hanes Hosiery with 30+ years of service. She was a member of Rural Hall Christian Church and loved the Lord. Mrs. Vestal loved her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vestal was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Troy Monroe Vestal; five brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by three daughters: Donna Plunkett (James), Linda Booth (John), and Hilda Landrum (Robert); six grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Leon Pruitt; two sisters, Younnie Elliott and Betty Reavis (Jerry); also, several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, September 28, at Rural Hall Christian Church with Dr. Ron Voss and Dr. Wesley McCarter officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 pm to 1:50 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rural Hall Christian Church, 280 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, P.O. Box 146, Rural Hall, NC 27045 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Becky Shropshire, Ron Fulp, Margie Gordy, Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church, Dr. Susan Ziglar; Dr. Heidi Marlowe-Rodgers; and Universal Healthcare of King. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
