Boonville - Mrs. Nellie Pauline Casstevens Vestal, 92, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Funeral will be held at 11 AM, Friday, Feb. 28 at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville; visit 10-11 AM. Burial at Swaims Baptist Church cemetery.

