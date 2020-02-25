Boonville - Mrs. Nellie Pauline Casstevens Vestal, 92, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Funeral will be held at 11 AM, Friday, Feb. 28 at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville; visit 10-11 AM. Burial at Swaims Baptist Church cemetery.
Service information
10:00AM
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
11:00AM
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
