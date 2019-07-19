May 1, 1934 - July 16, 2019 Jay Lee Vestal, 85, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Ken Harris officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Jay was born May 1, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Hugh and Maude Vestal. He served in the US Army and was employed as a mechanic and millwright until his retirement. Survivors include his son, Jay L. Vestal, Jr. and wife, Linda; daughter, Sandra D. Williard and husband, Greg; daughter-in-law, Cheryl L. Steele and husband, Sheldon; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mattie Kimmer, Bonnie Reynolds, and Frances Vestal; and brother, James Vestal. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Annette Stone Vestal; his son, Charles Joseph "Joe" Vestal; sisters, Carol Holcomb, and Eva Holcomb; and brothers, Harold Vestal, and Davis Vestal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately