May 1, 1934 - July 16, 2019 Jay Lee Vestal, 85, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Ken Harris officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Jay was born May 1, 1934 in Yadkin County to the late Hugh and Maude Vestal. He served in the US Army and was employed as a mechanic and millwright until his retirement. Survivors include his son, Jay L. Vestal, Jr. and wife, Linda; daughter, Sandra D. Williard and husband, Greg; daughter-in-law, Cheryl L. Steele and husband, Sheldon; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mattie Kimmer, Bonnie Reynolds, and Frances Vestal; and brother, James Vestal. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Annette Stone Vestal; his son, Charles Joseph "Joe" Vestal; sisters, Carol Holcomb, and Eva Holcomb; and brothers, Harold Vestal, and Davis Vestal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

