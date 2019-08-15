January 5, 1935 - August 13, 2019 Gerry Lee Groce Vestal, 84, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019. She was born January 5, 1935 to the late Moses Calvin Groce and Floy Vestal Groce. Mrs. Vestal worked for several years at Sunbeam Corporation in Elkin and also for Family Dollar in Jonesville. Two of her favorite things to do were to clean and work in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bobby Lynn Vestal; grandson Ethan Martin; sisters Valena Wagoner, Vertie King, Mary Brown, Frances Blevins, Estelle Macemore and Ollie Collins; brothers Burley Groce, John Groce, Delmar Groce, Grady Groce and an infant brother. Surviving are two daughters Lisa (Gary) Martin of Boonville, Martha (Tommy) Wagoner of Jonesville; grandchildren Josh (Erica) Wagoner, Seth Martin, Cassi (Ron) King, Russ (Andrea) Wagoner; greatgrandchildren Arden, Curan, Colton, Piper, Mabry, Luke and Corbin. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. Her funeral will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Swaims Baptist Church by Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Roger Groce. She will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends at other times at the residence of Mrs. Vestal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swaims Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3919 Swaims Church Rd., Hamptonville, NC 27020. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mountain Rd. Jonesville, NC 28642
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
