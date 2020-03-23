April 20, 1946 - March 19, 2020 Mr. Charles Blum Vestal, 73, devoted Husband, Father, Poppy, Brother and Servant of the Lord, flew into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a long journey with Parkinson's Disease. Charles was born on April 20, 1946, to Willie Taft and Ardee Long Vestal in Forsyth County. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Sara Reece Vestal; children Kristi (Mark) Maier and Julia (Mickey) Denton. He was a loving "Poppy" to five grandchildren, Ava Grace and Beck Lachlan Maier, Jacob Charles Perry, Aubrey Kathryn and Holley Elisabeth Denton. He was very close to his loving brother Johnson (Helen) Vestal; and he had several nieces, a nephew, cousins, precious family members and too many friends to count. Charles loved his Savior and was a devoted member of Center United Methodist Church, where he was a Sunday school teacher and an usher for 40 years. As an entrepreneur, he owned Vestal TV Sales & Service (1967-2010), serving the community for 43 years until his well-deserved retirement. Throughout his life, Charles could often be found playing cards with his friends. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf and spent many a weekend afternoon watching golf and NASCAR on TV. Even with his diagnosis of Parkinson's, Charles never complained and kept his sense of humor and infectious laugh through it all. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the nurses at Trinity Elms Health & Rehab for their wonderful care these past few months. Due to governmental temporary restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Center United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Foust, with a memorial service celebrating Charles' life to be announced at a later time. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Vestal family. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Vestal family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
