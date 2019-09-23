March 19, 1928 - September 22, 2019 Annie Sue Mathis Vestal, age 91, passed away Saturday, September 21 2019. She was born March 19, 1928 in Yadkin County to the late Sanders Martin Mathis and Lillian Norman Mathis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Monroe Vestal; brothers and sisters Norman Mathis, Joseph Mathis, Alma Jean Mathis, Ernestine Toni Mathis, Maxine Mathis Royal, Rose Mathis Royal; sister-in-law and special friend Mary Ruth Davis. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Vestal loved her family and the Lord. She was a homemaker and she had the meekest spirit of anyone you would ever meet. She enjoyed shopping and taking family trips to the beach and Cherokee. Mrs. Vestal is survived by her children Glenda Chambers (Mike), Perry Vestal (Ann Furstenburg), Bryan Vestal (Peggy); grandchildren Brandon Berrier (Megan), Samuel Berrier (Brooke), Amy Zwiebel (Rob), Tyler Chambers; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Pat Mathis; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was conducted on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Gentry Family Chapel with burial in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice for the loving care shown to Mrs. Vestal and her family. Memorials can be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately