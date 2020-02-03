Hamptonville - Annie B. Vestal, 90, passed away Sat. Feb. 1, 2020. Her visitation will be 3-4 PM Wednesday with her service to follow at 4PM Wed. in the Gentry Family Chapel. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the family.
Vestal, Annie B.
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
4:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
