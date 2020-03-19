July 20, 1945 - March 18, 2020 Mr. Richard Durham Vest passed away at Novant Forsyth Medical Center on March 18, 2020. He was born July 20, 1945 in Clemmons to the late Cedric Durham Vest and Ophelia Fender Vest. Richard was a life-long plumber and loved every minute. He started his plumbing career with R. D. Boyer Plumbing of Clemmons, then worked many large construction jobs. He founded his own plumbing company in 1980 and worked as long as his health permitted. He was also involved for 17 years with LeBleu Water. Over the years, he met and gained so many friendships, both professional and personal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers Eugene and William Vest. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Brona, his son Christopher and wife Stephanie, and 3 grandchildren Sophia, Abbigail and Bodie. Also surviving is his sister, Nancy Green (Jack), and his brother David Vest (Ann), sister-in-law Linda Vest, and several nieces and nephews. A farewell service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Clemmons on Friday, March 20th at 3 PM. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home of Clemmons is assisting the Vest family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Vest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries