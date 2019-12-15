November 14, 1939 - December 10, 2019 Dorothy Hoffman Vernon, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at the hospital on December 10th, age 80. Dorothy was born in November of 1939 in Gaston County, North Carolina. After the untimely death of her father, she was raised in the Baptist Children's Home in Thomasville, NC until she graduated high school. Dorothy graduated from GardnerWebb University and worked as an elementary school teacher for 33 years in Lewisville, NC, while living in Winston-Salem. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family, siblings, nieces and nephews. As a teacher, she enjoyed meeting former students who remembered and greeted her over the years. When at home, she enjoyed the company of her beloved cats who brought her tremendous joy and happiness. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bobby Hoffman and sister Barbara H. Brewer. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Russell Hoffman; nephews Patrick W. Brewer of Apex and J. Michael Brewer of Huntersville; Tine Hoffman of Raleigh; Christie Mundy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and other family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons, NC, with visitation and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Baptist Children's Home at 204 Idol Street, Thomasville, NC 27360. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.frankvoglerandsonsclemmons.com for the Hoffman and Brewer families. Frank Vogler & Sons Clemmons, NC
