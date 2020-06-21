January 16, 1930 - June 19, 2020 Betty Branscomb Vernon passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 19th, 2020. She was born to the late Otto and Blanche Branscomb on January 16th, 1930 in Galax, Virginia. Her family later moved to Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Mineral Springs High School and attended Meredith College. Betty worked with her family at Branscomb Produce Company. While there she married Arlis Edwin Vernon, Sr. and later went to work in his family's business, W. R. Vernon Produce Company. She was a longtime member of Marvin United Methodist Church. She loved traveling with her family and spending time in Daytona Beach at the family condo and Fancy Gap, Virginia at their mountain property. She had great cooking skills that were enjoyed by her family especially on Sunday afternoon gatherings and holidays. Betty is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James, Charles, and Ralph Branscomb; sister, Carol Gore; and her husband of 64 years, Arlis Edwin Vernon, Sr. She is survived by three sons, Pete Vernon and wife Debbie of Winston-Salem, David Vernon and wife Jane Satter of Durham, NC, and Bob Vernon and wife Alice of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren, Angie Halus and husband Eric, Chris Vernon and wife Maria, Nate Vernon, Zoe Vernon, Molly Vernon, Jesse Vernon and wife Katie, and Hannah Dutton and husband Rich; and seven greatgrandchildren, Jackson, Sophie, Marissa, Garrett, Frankie, Arlis, and Wren. Betty also leaves behind some very special nieces and nephews that she loved dearly as well as a group of wonderful and supportive neighbors. The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Rachel Redford, Lynn Moxley, Chiquita Williams, Tammy May, and Tramaine Brown for their amazing care as well as the wonderful staff at Trellis Supportive Care. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24th at 12:00 at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3771 Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Marvin United Methodist Church, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral and Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem,NC,27106
